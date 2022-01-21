Regina Hall, Sterling Brown, Keke Palmer featured in Sundance Film Festival virtual events this weekend; Mack Wilds hosts ‘Profiled: The Black Man;’ and more

Regina Hall, Sterling Brown and Keke Palmer are among the stars featured this weekend in virtual Sundance Film Festival events. They are participating in the fifth annual Macro Lounge focusing on diversity, inclusion and people of color.

On Sunday, January 23, at 1 p.m. PT, Palmer will be featured in a conversation about her film Alice, which opens in theaters March 18. Keke co-stars with Common in the movie about a slave in the antebellum South who escapes from her plantation.

On Sunday at 6 p.m. PT, Hall and Brown will participate in a panel about their film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. The comedy tells the story of a preacher and his wife attempting to rebuild their congregation following a scandal. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul will premiere Sunday at 1:45 p.m PT online on the festival website, with a second screening on Tuesday, January 25, at 10 a.m. ET.

In other news, Mack Wilds will host Profiled: The Blackman, a four-part docuseries premiering February 12 on Discovery+. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, is one of the executive producers of the series, which examines the widespread stereotypes Black men face on a daily basis in America.

Finally, AllHipHop.com reports that Dame Dash is preparing to shoot the sequel to the 2002 crime drama Paid In Full, which starred Mekhi Phifer, Wood Harris and Cam'ron.The film was inspired by the true story of 1980s Harlem drug dealers Azie Faison, Rich Porter and Alpo Martinez. Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z, co-produced the original film with Hova.

