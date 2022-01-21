Today is Friday January 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


NTSB: Paraglider not on controller’s radar before collision

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 4:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FULSHEAR (AP) – Federal investigators say an air traffic controller’s radar display didn’t show the location and altitude of a paraglider when a small plane was placed on a collision course with it near Houston last month. In a preliminary report Friday, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the powered paraglider lacked a transponder or other tracking equipment when hit by the single-engine plane. That meant the controller was unaware of placing the Cessna pilot on a collision course, resulting in a Dec. 21 crash that killed both pilots.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design