Officials: 38 dogs taken from Winona hoarding situation

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 2:50 pm

WINONA — What started as an attempt to create a rescue for dogs turned into a hoarding situation in East Texas on Friday, with 38 dogs being taken from a Winona property, according to officials. Our news partner KETK reports the dogs were taken by the SPCA of East Texas, Smith County Animal Control, and the Humane Society of the United States. At one time, 124 dogs lived in kennels on the property. The SPCA of East Texas was alerted about eight dogs originally, but once they got there, they say they realized an investigation needed to happen for dozens of dogs. Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin was brought in to look into the case. The property owner had 52 dogs when Joplin arrived. She said she tried to start a rescue center for the dogs, but it got out of control and she didn’t know what to do.

Joplin obtained a warrant for seizure of the dogs. The SPCA of East Texas was asked to provide emergency care. Once they’re cleared, the Humane Society of the United States will take them to Maryland and is covering their transport, veterinary, and other costs. Joplin is continuing his investigation into the situation and says he’ll have more information Monday.

