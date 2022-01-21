Today is Friday January 21, 2022
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in December wreck

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 2:37 pm
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in December wreckTYLER — 39-year-old Daniel Juarez of Chandler was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of intoxication manslaughter stemming from a fiery fatal crash near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport last month. According to our news partner KETK, a preliminary report says 54-year-old Dennis Criner, a Tyler native, was heading east as Juarez approached in the opposite direction. Troopers said that Juarez lost control of his car on the wet road, crossed over the center line, and hit Criner. Both men went to the hospital, where Criner was pronounced dead and Juarez was initially listed in serious condition. If convicted, Juarez faces up to 20 years in prison.



