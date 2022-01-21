Today is Friday January 21, 2022
Nick Jonas announces he and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed a child via surrogacy

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm
Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Congratulations are in order for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who made the surprise announcement Friday that they are the proud parents of their first child.

The couple issued the joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts, which read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.  We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

The couple thanked their fans for their support, but declined to share further information at this time about their newborn.  Friends and family were quick to send in their well wishes, including Nick's brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas as well as Ryan Tedder and Vanessa Bryant.

Nick and Priyanka, who celebrated their third anniversary in December, have previously spoken to the media about their future family plans.  Last February, the "Jealous" singer told E! News that he wants "many" children.

"It's obviously something we hope happens, and God willing, it comes together," he said at the time. "It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is.  We'll go figure that out when they get there."

His words echoed what Priyanka told The Sunday Times the month prior, where she remarked, "I do want children, as many as I can have."

The two never shared plans on when they intended to start a family and, instead, would say they were content being a family of two.  Now, they're a family of three.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



