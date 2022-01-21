Today is Friday January 21, 2022
Sheriff: Teen killed sister, second teen and himself in Texas

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 1:43 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a 15-year-old boy fatally shot his 17-year-old sister and another teenage girl at a home near Houston this week before killing himself. Their bodies were found Tuesday in the home in a rural area near Crosby, a community about 25 miles northeast of Houston. The Harris County sheriff’s office said Thursday that Hayden Burns fatally shot his sister, Haley Burns, and 17-year-old Kadience Cadena. It said Friday that investigators were still trying to establish a motive. Hayden Burns’ body was found in one bedroom and Cadena’s body was found in another. Haley Burns’ body was found in a hallway.



