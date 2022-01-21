Today is Friday January 21, 2022
Roberts sees “plateau” in area COVID numbers

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 1:30 pm
Roberts sees “plateau” in area COVID numbersTYLER — Substantial spread remains the rule in NET Health area COVID cases, but NET Health CEO George Roberts says better news may lie ahead. He tells KTBB, “I think we’ll probably see increases in our cases in the next week or so — but then, hopefully, we’re at the plateau of our…situation right now.” As for the huge jump in Smith County’s community spread and new case numbers, Roberts says he thinks “at this point,” that’s “probably something we can expect from time to time.” Roberts cautions that there’s still a lot to deal with, and he continues his call for vaccinations and staying home when you’re sick. He notes that there’s a lot of sickness in the area — and it’s not just COVID, but other “winter-type illnesses.” The latest hospital patient number is up to almost 240, the highest since last fall, according to Roberts. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



