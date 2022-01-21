In final video message, Betty White thanks fans “for your love and support over the years”

A new post on her official Facebook page is giving fans a final message from Emmy-winning icon Betty White, who died December 31, just shy of her 100th birthday.

Her voice hoarse, a smiling Betty says, "I just wanted to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much."

She added, "Stick around."

The message, the post explained, was meant to run on her social media to celebrate the animal loving Golden Girls legend's 100th birthday, which would have been on January 17.

"She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU - her fans," the post explained, "She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted."

The post also thanked fans for donating in her honor as part of what became known as the #BettyWhiteChallenge. "As we continue to see number [sic] coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge﻿. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have been so grateful to everyone."

The video was posted, "as a thank from Betty and the animals."

