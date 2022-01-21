‘Girls Trip’ sequel officially “underway,” says movie producer

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm

Girls Trip is officially getting a sequel.

Will Packer, who produced the 2017 film with the movie's director, Malcolm D. Lee, announced the news Friday on Good Morning America.

"Can't we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway," Packer, who is producing the 2022 Academy Awards, told Michael Strahan. "We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director."

"We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it's just about what kind of trip do we take, right?" he continued. "Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That's what we got to figure out."

Girls Trip, which starred Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith, told the story of four best friends who travel to the Essence Festival in New Orleans and rekindle their sisterhood after having drifted apart because of life.

The movie, which turns five this summer, was written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver based on a story from the pair and Erica Rivinoja.

Girls Trip was a critical success, sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a financial success, earning more than $140 million worldwide on a $19 million budget.

The film received numerous accolades as well, including two Black Reel Awards, two NAACP Image Awards and an MTV Movie & TV Award.

