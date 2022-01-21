Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 9:49 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:



Netflix

Ozark (Season 4): Ozark is back for season 4 and will further explore the Byrde family’s descent into crime.



Too Hot to Handle: Find out if the cast of Too Hot to Handle can stick to the rules in the third season of the reality dating show.

The Royal Treatment: Fall head over heels for The Royal Treatment, a new romantic comedy about a hairdresser, played by Laura Marano, who meets a dashing prince, portrayed by Mena Massoud.



Hulu

How I Met Your Father: Watch Hilary Duff star in this new take on the popular show How I Met Your Mother. Francia Raisa, Kim Cattrall, Tom Ainsley, Christopher Lowell, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran also star.



Apple TV+

Servant: Experience the third season of M. Night Shyamalan’s chilling drama series.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Jim Henson’s fun-loving friends are back for epic adventures.







