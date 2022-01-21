Today is Friday January 21, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 9:49 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:


Netflix
Ozark (Season 4): Ozark is back for season 4 and will further explore the Byrde family’s descent into crime.

Too Hot to HandleFind out if the cast of Too Hot to Handle can stick to the rules in the third season of the reality dating show.

The Royal TreatmentFall head over heels for The Royal Treatment, a new romantic comedy about a hairdresser, played by Laura Marano, who meets a dashing prince, portrayed by Mena Massoud.


Hulu
How I Met Your Father: Watch Hilary Duff star in this new take on the popular show How I Met Your MotherFrancia RaisaKim CattrallTom AinsleyChristopher Lowell, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran also star. 


Apple TV+
ServantExperience the third season of M. Night Shyamalan’s chilling drama series.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Jim Henson’s fun-loving friends are back for epic adventures.



