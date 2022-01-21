Gohmert fundraising update

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 11:25 am

EAST TEXAS — Congressman Louie Gohmert didn’t raise anywhere near the million bucks he said he would before entering the race for Attorney General, but he’s running anyway. The Tyler Republican said back in November he would challenge Ken Paxton for Attorney General if he raised a million dollars in 10 days. He even put out a video saying he reached that goal, but he didn’t. According to his campaign finance report, he raised just 27-thousand dollars by the deadline. This week, state candidates were required to file their campaign finance reports covering the last six months of 2021. Gohmert barely raised one million dollars in total from July through December. In fact, it was a 100-thousand dollar donation on New Year’s Eve that put him over the million dollar mark. Eva Guzman was the top fundraiser in the race. She raked in 3.7 million dollars. Paxton was second raising 2.8 million dollars. Land Commissioner George P. Bush was third raising $1.9 million. KTBB has reached out to Congressman Gohmert’s offices and is awaiting a response.

Go Back