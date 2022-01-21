Today is Friday January 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Central Texas wildfire still in check; no structures damaged

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 4:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


COLLEGE STATION (AP) – Firefighters are mopping up a Central Texas wildfire after holding in check for a day with no structures reported damaged or persons injured. The Texas A&M Forest Service reported Thursday that the fire that started in the Bastrop State Park was 70% contained Thursday afternoon after charring 813 acres. The Forest Service said the increase from a Thursday morning estimate of 783 acres resulted from more accurate mapping. In statements Thursday, officials assured no further acreage charred. All evacuation orders and public road closures were lifted Wednesday afternoon.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design