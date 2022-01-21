Meat Loaf passes away at age 74

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2022 at 4:38 am

Jo Hale/Redferns

Meat Loaf has passed away at age 74.

The news was confirmed in a statement on the rocker and actor’s Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement reads. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

The post notes Meat Loaf’s “amazing career,” which spanned six decades. Meat Loaf, birth name Michael Lee Aday, sold 100 million album sales worldwide and starred in over 65 movies including Fight Club, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. His 1977 album Bat Out of Hell is one of the top selling albums of all time and he scored a number one hit with 1993's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

The statement continues, “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man…From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!

