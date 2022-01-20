Amazon announces its 1st clothing store: here’s what to know

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 8:42 pm

Chris Ratcliff/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- Amazon has expanded in many ways throughout the years, and now the e-commerce giant is launching a brick-and-mortar clothing store.

The company announced Thursday that its Amazon Style fashion retail space will open later this year at The Americana at Brand shopping mall in Los Angeles.

The new concept will offer a selection of apparel, shoes and accessories. The items will have QR codes providing information from sizing to customer ratings, the company said.

With the Amazon Shopping app users can also send items to a fitting room where they can use a touch screen to look through more options as well as request more sizes or styles to be delivered directly to their room, according to Amazon.

While Amazon has not revealed which specific brands will be featured, it said customers will have the option to browse emerging designers across hundreds of its top brands.

"Shoppers will find great looks at a broad range of prices, including trend-inspired pieces at affordable price points and sought-after styles that will become wardrobe staples," Amazon Style managing director Simonia Vasen wrote in the company's blog. "With Amazon’s vast fulfillment center network, the selection at Amazon Style will be frequently updated so customers can discover new items each time they visit."

The clothing store isn't Amazon's first foray into a physical fashion store, the retail conglomerate has opened physical grocery stores, book stores, and in 2017, it bought Whole Foods Market.

In 2021, Amazon launched a hair salon in London for augmented reality hair consultations.

An exact date for Amazon Style's store opening has yet to be announced, but the company said it will be inviting a select group of customers to experience the store "soon" in its announcement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back