Gregg County commissioner pleads guilty to misdemeanor election fraud charge

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 4:36 pm
Gregg County commissioner pleads guilty to misdemeanor election fraud chargeLONGVIEW — A Gregg County commissioner and his wife, who had been facing more than 60 election fraud felonies for the 2018 race he won, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count each Thursday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, 51-year-old Shannon Brown had been indicted on 23 felonies related to election fraud while his wife, 52-year-old Marlena Jackson, was charged with 40 counts dealing with election fraud. All the felony charges were dismissed while both pleaded guilty to election fraud, a Class A misdemeanor in Texas. They were sentenced to one year of probation. He is up for re-election in the March primaries.



