Suspect armed with 2 guns by San Francisco airport’s BART station is ‘neutralized’ by police

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 2:13 pm

By Emily Shapiro

An individual with two guns was “neutralized” near the San Francisco International Airport’s Bay Area Rapid Transit entrance, temporarily delaying BART service Thursday morning, officials said.

When officers responded to the airport’s international terminal in front of the BART station entrance, they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect kept showing “threatening behavior,” airport spokesperson Doug Yakel said.

Police “engaged non-lethal measures,” but the gunman “continued to advance, at which time SFPD officers fired shots to neutralize the threat,” Yakel said.

ABC San Francisco station KGO reported that the suspect has died.

One bystander suffered minor injuries and has been treated and released, he noted.

The incident didn’t impact any airport operations, Yakel said. BART service to the airport was temporarily suspended and has since resumed.

“The entire incident happened in the terminal. It didn’t happen at BART. It was near the entrance of our station but not at our station,” a BART spokesperson said.

