Tyler ISD Foundation awards nearly $95K in grants to educators

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 12:42 pm
Tyler ISD Foundation awards nearly K in grants to educatorsTYLER — 15 Tyler ISD campuses will benefit after the Tyler ISD Foundation Grant Patrol delivered the news this week to teachers named as 2021-2022 Grants for Great Ideas recipients. Moving to the Tyler High School drumline’s beat, the cheerleaders led the procession of TISD Foundation board members, District leadership, and community partners for the big event. According to a news release, the Grants for Great Ideas program provides resources to fund individuals and teams of educators for innovative and creative projects intended to enrich classrooms and support student achievement. The 37 awarded grants total almost $95,000. You can learn lots more by clicking this link.



