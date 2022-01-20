Today is Thursday January 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New dean for UT Tyler Soules College of Business

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 12:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


New dean for UT Tyler Soules College of BusinessTYLER — Krist Swimberghe, DBA, has been appointed the new dean of Soules College of Business at The University of Texas at Tyler. Swimberghe was one of five candidates considered for the position, according to a news release. Swimberghe has been serving as interim dean since May 2020. A member of the UT Tyler faculty since 2010, he was appointed chair of the Department of Management and Marketing in 2014. He will now lead the largest of UT Tyler’s six colleges. He will also lead the college’s fundraising and business outreach efforts.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design