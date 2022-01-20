New dean for UT Tyler Soules College of Business

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 12:25 pm

TYLER — Krist Swimberghe, DBA, has been appointed the new dean of Soules College of Business at The University of Texas at Tyler. Swimberghe was one of five candidates considered for the position, according to a news release. Swimberghe has been serving as interim dean since May 2020. A member of the UT Tyler faculty since 2010, he was appointed chair of the Department of Management and Marketing in 2014. He will now lead the largest of UT Tyler’s six colleges. He will also lead the college’s fundraising and business outreach efforts.

Go Back