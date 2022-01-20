Today is Thursday January 20, 2022
Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months sober, feels “happier and more present than ever”

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 12:19 pm
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen is six months sober.

On Wednesday, the Cravings author marked the milestone accomplishment, sharing photos of herself in an all-black outfit paired with a brown jacket to Instagram. 

"6 months no alcohol!" she announced in the caption. "Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha."

"I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever," she continued.

Teigen concluded, "It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo."

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



