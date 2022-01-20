Today is Thursday January 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tiffany Haddish shares update on plans to adopt

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 10:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tiffany Haddish is sharing an update on her plans to become a mom.

While chatting with E!'s Daily Pop, the comedian, 42, who has previously been open about her plans to adopt, shared an update about the adoption process. 

"I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids," Haddish shared in the interview published Wednesday. "I was like, ‘Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can’t just be taking kids with me."

So when is she planning to start that paperwork? "Not right now, but maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design