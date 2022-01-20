Police: Man found dead at Tyler Walmart, no foul play suspected

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 11:00 am

TYLER — A man was found dead in a car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Tyler Thursday morning, according to local police. According to our news partner KETK, just before 8:30, Tyler police responded to a welfare concern at the gas station in the parking lot of the Walmart at the intersection of Highway 31 and Loop 323. Investigators say the man appeared to be homeless. They are working to identify him. A cause of death was not immediately known, but police do not suspect foul play.

