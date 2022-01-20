In Brief: Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize; ‘Watch What Happens Live’ renewed, and more

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has chosen Jon Stewart as the recipient of its 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The prize, which recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist whose name it bears, on April 24 in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. “I am truly honored to receive this award, Stewart commented in a statement on Wednesday, before joking, "I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz.” Past recipients include Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Lily Tomlin, Steve Martin, Billy Crystal and Carol Burnett...

Bravo has renewed Watch What Happens Live, the late night talk show hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, through 2023. The two-year pickup will take Watch What Happens Live into its 15th year on Bravo. “My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward,” Cohen said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re still having a ball making our show — whether our guests are virtual or in studio.” Watch What Happens Live saw its ratings among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 improve in 2021, and it was the highest-rated late night talk show on ad-supported cable in the 18-49 demographic for the first time ever...

Gina Rodriguez is set to star in a series adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in development at Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Jane the Virgin alum will play Pepa, portrayed by Carmen Maura in the original feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. The series project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish, sources tell THR...

NBC has pushed the premiere of American Song Contest, its U.S. take on the Eurovision Song Contest, back a month to March 21, according to the network. The delay is due to COVID-19 concerns when it comes to having a live audience. In its place, NBC will air America's Got Talent: Extreme, which completed production despite an accident involving daredevil Jonathan Goodwin. Production paused in October due to the incident and resumed in January...

Hawkeye actor Fra Fee has landed a role in Disney+'s upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel, according to Variety. He joins Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who'll reprise their respective roles as Gaston and LeFou from the 2017 live-action hit film adaptation of the Disney classic. Newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, Louie’s stepsister. Set years before the Beast and Belle’s romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off on an unexpected journey with Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light. Fee will star as Prince Benoit Berlioz, a childhood friend of Tilly’s who has grown into a handsome, charismatic, confident prince. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

