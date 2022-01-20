Today is Thursday January 20, 2022
American Airlines reports $931 million fourth-quarter loss

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 7:51 am
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is reporting a $931 million loss for the fourth quarter and warning that omicron will further delay its recovery. American said Thursday that it expects first-quarter revenue to be down about 20% to 22% from the same period in 2019. CEO Doug Parker says the results are better than earlier in the pandemic, but all the different variants of COVID-19 are causing wide swings in travel demand and making it hard for airlines to plan. The airlines saw strong demand from holiday travelers at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but as the year ended they were struggling with staffing shortages caused by omicron.

 



