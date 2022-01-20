Today is Thursday January 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2022 at 4:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority seem sympathetic to Sen. Ted Cruz in his challenge to a provision of campaign finance law that limits the repayment of federal candidates’ loans to their campaigns. The Texas Republican says the provision has the effect of deterring the loans. The issue before the court during Wednesday’s arguments is limited but could signal how open the six-justice conservative majority may be to other challenges to campaign finance law. A decision in the case is expected in the next few months, just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections intensifies.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design