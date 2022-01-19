Today is Wednesday January 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for striking safety Andrew Adams

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 6:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By JENNA LAINE

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has been fined $50,000 by the NFL for swiping his hand at safety Andrew Adams’ helmet during the wild-card game against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Arians was attempting to move Adams, who was trying to pull a player out of a pile after a muffed punt by Jalen Reagor, which would have drawn a penalty. He can be seen slapping Adams’ helmet hard with an open hand and then elbowing him.

Adams wasn’t penalized on the play.

“I’ll appeal it,” Arians said Wednesday. “It ain’t got nothing to do with the game, so we’re good.”

A source told ESPN that the note to Arians stated that he displayed “conduct directed towards your players that fell below standards expected of an NFL head coach.”

Last month, then- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer came under increased scrutiny when former kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer had kicked him during warm-ups at a practice. Meyer was fired the next day, but it was for a litany of issues.

Arians was asked Monday whether he regretted making physical contact with a player.

“No,” Arians said. “I’ve seen enough dumb. You can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile and I was trying to knock him off that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design