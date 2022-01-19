Today is Wednesday January 19, 2022
‘Parasite’ Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho drafts Robert Pattinson for sci-fi project

Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho has got Robert Pattinson in his tractor beam for a high-profile science fiction film for Warner Bros.

Deadline reports that Pattinson, who will be seen in March in The Batman, will star in an adaptation of an upcoming sci-fi novel called Mickey7, about, "a disposable employee sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim -- who refuses to let his replacement clone, dubbed Mickey8, take his place."

According to the book’s publisher, the Edward Ashton's novel is described as, "The Martian meets Dark Matter. The title refers to an "expendable" clone who, "refuses to let his replacement clone Mickey8 take his place" on a mission to an ice planet.

