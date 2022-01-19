Amazon forges an official title for its epic Tolkien series: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Amazon Studios

Amazon has dropped a new video branding its anticipated J.R.R. Tolkien-based series with an official title: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The multi-season series, costing a reported $465 million -- the most expensive ever made -- will tell the tales that happened before Frodo trekked to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring, as seen in Peter Jackson's Oscar winning Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

Quoting Tolkien's words, a female voice can be heard, as molten metal is poured into a mold.

Instead of forging the rings, in the teaser, the metal forms reveal the series' title.

"Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky. Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone. Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die. One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne. In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie."

For the uninitiated, the Rings were forged by the Dark Lord Sauron, playing the long game to enslave the world via its varied races. His One Ring, later entrusted to Frodo, is described in the portion of the passage the teaser omits: "One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them..."

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement, "...The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men."

"Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring, but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all."

The series debuts globally September 2.

