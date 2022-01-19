TDCJ seeks “armed and dangerous” man with East Texas connections

January 19, 2022

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a warrant for a man that they say failed to comply with his supervision. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Corey Rashad Bell was released after serving time for multiple convictions and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said that Bell has previously resided in Chandler and Tyler. He is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, 6’1″ and weighing 300 lbs. TDCJ asks that anyone with information about Bell contact their local law enforcement or contact the TDCJ Absconder tip line at 1-866-680-6667 with an anonymous tip.

