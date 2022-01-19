Today is Wednesday January 19, 2022
TDCJ seeks “armed and dangerous” man with East Texas connections

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 3:58 pm
TDCJ seeks “armed and dangerous” man with East Texas connectionsAUSTIN — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a warrant for a man that they say failed to comply with his supervision. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Corey Rashad Bell was released after serving time for multiple convictions and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said that Bell has previously resided in Chandler and Tyler. He is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, 6’1″ and weighing 300 lbs. TDCJ asks that anyone with information about Bell contact their local law enforcement or contact the TDCJ Absconder tip line at 1-866-680-6667 with an anonymous tip.



