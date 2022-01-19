Today is Wednesday January 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Multiple casualties’ in rollover crash involving Marines from Camp Lejeune

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 4:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


‘Multiple casualties’ in rollover crash involving Marines from Camp Lejeune
Richard Williams Photography/Getty Images

(JACKSONVILLE, N.C.) -- There have been "multiple casualties" in a rollover accident involving Marines stationed at Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group.

No further details have been provided.

The group had previously posted on Twitter, "We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design