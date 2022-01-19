Today is Wednesday January 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Paxton tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 3:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email statement from his office. That report comes from our news partner KETK. A spokesperson for the office of the Attorney General Wednesday told KETK’s parent company, Nexstar, “We can confirm that General Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19. He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.” The office did not specify when Paxton tested positive, what his symptoms are, or potential exposures. The Republican AG has been a leading voice against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, but his office did not immediately say what Paxton’s vaccination status is.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design