Paxton tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 3:58 pm

AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email statement from his office. That report comes from our news partner KETK. A spokesperson for the office of the Attorney General Wednesday told KETK’s parent company, Nexstar, “We can confirm that General Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19. He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.” The office did not specify when Paxton tested positive, what his symptoms are, or potential exposures. The Republican AG has been a leading voice against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, but his office did not immediately say what Paxton’s vaccination status is.

