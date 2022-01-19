Today is Wednesday January 19, 2022
Intoxication manslaughter charge levied in Legacy student’s death

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 4:09 pm
Intoxication manslaughter charge levied in Legacy senior’s deathTYLER — After first facing a lesser charge, a man has now been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a crash in Tyler that left a Tyler Legacy High School student dead. According to our news partner KETK, Jason Charles, 24, was initially booked on Saturday for the Friday night crash. Victim Lilly Thornburgh (pictured) was taken off life support Monday. Lilly was a member of the school band and would have turned 18 on Wednesday. Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony in Texas. A second-degree felony carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence in the state along with a potential fine of up to $10,000.



