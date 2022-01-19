Second young child dies in Gregg County crash

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 12:40 pm

LONGVIEW — A five-month-old boy who was seriously injured in an alleged drunk-driving crash last week has died from his injuries, according to an update from DPS. According to our news partner KETK, two cars wrecked in Gregg County near Lakeport just before 4:30 p.m. January 13. 21-year-old Hayden Malone, a Tyler native, was charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of a two-year-old boy in the crash. The boy died in a Shreveport hospital two days after the accident. The five-month-old had been taken to a Longview hospital before being flown to Dallas. He died January 18. Malone will now face a second intoxication manslaughter charge. He also is charged with two counts of intoxication assault. He faces a maximum of 60 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Go Back