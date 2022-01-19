Today is Wednesday January 19, 2022
Marshall police probe drive-by shootings

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 12:27 pm
Marshall police probe drive-by shootingsMARSHALL — Marshall police seek leads in a couple of drive-by shooting incidents following multiple reports of shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police say the first call came around 2:15 on East Burleson near the Jackson Street intersection. No injuries were reported, but an hour later a second report of shots fired came from the same area, with a female sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper arm. The investigation is ongoing. You’re asked to call 903-935-4575, or if you prefer to remain anonymous you may submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.



