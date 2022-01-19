Today is Wednesday January 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Donors to launch Houston newsroom with $20M in seed funding

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Five philanthropies have announced plans to spend more than $20 million to bolster news coverage in Houston and create what they say will be one of the largest local nonprofit news organizations in the country. The donors said Wednesday in a news release that the newsroom is anticipated to launch later this year or in early 2023 on multiple platforms. The goal is to “elevate the voices of Houstonians” and address information needs identified through focus groups, community listening sessions, and multi-language surveys conducted with local residents. The donors include the Houston Endowment, the Kinder Foundation, and Arnold Ventures.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design