Today is Wednesday January 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Broadway to dim its lights tonight for Sidney Poitier

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 12:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

At 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Broadway will dim its lights in honor of stage and screen legend Sidney Poitier.

The legendary actor and activist, who died at 94 on January 6, made his debut on the Great White Way 75 years ago in an all-Black revival of Lysistrata, and went on to earn a Best Actor Tony nomination for creating the role of Walter Lee Younger in Lorraine Hansberry's groundbreaking drama A Raisin in the Sun

After becoming the first Black actor to win a Best Actor Academy Award, for 1963's Lilies of the Field, Poitier returned to the stage as a director, with Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights.

Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League noted in the announcement, "Although Sidney Poitier's brilliance shone on Broadway stages as a performer and director in just a small number of productions, his presence on Broadway was both titanic and influential."

Calling him a "true icon and an inspiration to so very many," St. Martin said, "I know that Broadway fans worldwide recognize the incredible impact Mr. Poitier had on our art form."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design