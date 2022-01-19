Smith County property taxes due January 31

January 19, 2022

TYLER — Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber is reminding property owners that taxes are due January 31, and he is urging people to pay online. Payments can be made easier than ever this year, according to a news release. Scanning the QR code on your statement will take you directly to the payment page on your account. “I think it will be a game changer in how people pay their property taxes,” Barber said as quoted in the release. The Tax Office mailed out 177,175 property tax statements in October. Taxpayers can make their payments online, in person, through the Tax Office’s drop-box at the Cotton Belt Building, or by mail (it must be postmarked on or before January 31, to be accepted as an on-time payment through the mail). Barber said for those who want to pay in-person at the Tax Office, expect long lines and wait times. Click here for more details.

