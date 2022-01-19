Willem Dafoe to make his ‘SNL’ debut on January 29; Katy Perry will be musical guest

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 8:06 am

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Willem Dafoe is set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on January 29, the late-night comedy series announced on Tuesday. It will be the multiple Oscar nominee's first time on SNL's stage at Studio 8H.

Dafoe will be joined by musical guest Katy Perry, who will be making her fourth appearance on the show.

The actor can currently be seen in theaters reprising his role as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, and alongside Bradley Cooper in the film Nightmare Alley.

Former SNL cast member-turned MacGruber star Will Forte is set as host for January 22’s show, alongside musical guests Måneskin.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back