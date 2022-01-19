Scoreboard roundup — 1/18/22

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota 112, New York 110

Golden State 102, Detroit 86

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 3, Ottawa 1

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3 (OT)

Carolina 7, Boston 1

NY Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3 (SO)

Vancouver 3, Nashville 1

Final Montreal 5, Dallas 3

Calgary 5, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles 4

Columbus at NY Islanders 7

Detroit at Philadelphia (Postponed)

Chicago at Edmonton (Postponed)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor 77, West Virginia 68

Florida St. 79, Duke 78

Kansas 67, Oklahoma 64

Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76

Houston 74, South Florida 55

Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 60

Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37

Loyola Chicago 77, Evansville 48

Kansas St. 66, Texas 65

Tennessee 68, Vanderbilt 60

UConn 76, Butler 59

Providence at Seton Hall (Postponed)

