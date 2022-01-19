Texas wildfire no longer growing, some evacuations lifted

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2022 at 12:10 pm

BASTROP (AP/Staff) – Authorities say a wildfire in a central Texas state park is no longer growing and no injuries were reported after the blaze burned 1.2 square miles. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kari Hines said Wednesday that no homes have been reported destroyed, some families have returned to their homes, and warmer conditions with lower winds and higher humidity would help firefighters. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Director Carter Smith says the cause of the fire has not been determined, but embers from a prescribed burn at Bastrop State Park are suspected.

Go Back