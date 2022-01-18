Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, Tiffany Haddish nominated for NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 2:30 pm

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish were announced Tuesday as the nominees for the NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year.

The Harder They Fall starring King received nine nominations, including Outstanding Motion Picture. In the television category, black-ish is up for eight awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

In music, H.E.R., Drake, Chlöe and Jazmine Sullivan each received four nominations.

Anthony Anderson will host the 2022 NAACP Image Awards Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

Here's a partial list of NAACP Image Award nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The Harder They Fall

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Jonathan Majors - The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Will Smith - King Richard

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Halle Berry - Bruised

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Tessa Thompson - Passing

Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith - Judas and the Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Delroy Lindo - The Harder They Fall

Idris Elba - The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield - The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Audra McDonald - Respect

Danielle Deadwyler - The Harder They Fall

Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah

Regina King - The Harder They Fall

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Harlem

Insecure

Run the World

The Upshaws

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Cedric the Entertainer - The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Elisha "EJ" Williams - The Wonder Years

Jay Ellis - Insecure

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae - Insecure

Loretta Devine - Family Reunion

Regina Hall - Black Monday

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Yvonne Orji - Insecure

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Deon Cole - black-ish

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Kendrick Sampson - Insecure

Laurence Fishburne - black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales - Insecure

Jenifer Lewis - black-ish

Marsai Martin - black-ish

Natasha Rothwell - Insecure

Wanda Sykes - The Upshaws

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1

All American

Godfather of Harlem

Pose

Queen Sugar

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter - Pose

Damson Idris - Snowfall

Forest Whitaker - Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe - Queen Sugar

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett - 9-1-1

Dawn-Lyen Gardner - Queen Sugar

Octavia Spencer - Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah - The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley - Queen Sugar

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert - The Chi

Cliff "Method Man" Smith - Power Book II: Ghost

Daniel Ezra - All American

Giancarlo Esposito - Godfather of Harlem

Joe Morton - Our Kind of People

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard - SEE

Bianca Lawson - Queen Sugar

Chandra Wilson - Grey's Anatomy

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost

Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White

Genius: Aretha

Love Life

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie - Solos

Jaden Michael - Colin in Black & White

Kevin Hart - True Story

Wesley Snipes - True Story

William Jackson Harper - Love Life

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel - Clickbait

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Danielle Brooks - Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Jodie Turner-Smith - Anne Boleyn

Taraji P. Henson - Annie Live!

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance - Genius: Aretha

Keith David - Black as Night

Tituss Burgess - Annie Live!

Will Catlett - True Story

William Jackson Harper - The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose - Maid

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Pauletta Washington - Genius: Aretha

Regina Hall - Nine Perfect Strangers

Sheila Atim - The Underground Railroad

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmie Allen

Saweetie

Tems

Zoe Wees

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton

Drake

Givēon

J. Cole

Lil Nas X

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Chlöe

Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems

"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe

"Have Mercy" - Chlöe

"Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic

Outstanding Album

An Evening with Silk Sonic - Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind - H.E.R.

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

When It's All Said and Done… Take Time - Givēon

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

"Damage" - H.E.R.

"Be Alive" - Beyoncé

"Have Mercy" - Chlöe

"Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe

"Industry Baby" - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

"My Life" - J. Cole with 21 Savage and Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson - "Superstar"

Chlöe x Halle - "Georgia on My Mind"

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. - "Girl Like Me"

Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton - "Complicated" (Remix)

Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto - "Go Crazy" (Remix)

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown - "Come Through"

Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe - "Fye Fye"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back