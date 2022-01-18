Huge asteroid to safely pass close to Earth

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 1:56 pm

By Ivan Pereira

A comet more than three times the size of the Empire State Building will get up close to Earth’s orbit Tuesday afternoon, according to astronomers.

But scientists say this once-in-a-lifetime event won’t be the start of a sci-fi disaster movie.

Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) is scheduled to fly by Earth around 4:51 P.M., according to NASA, which has been tracking the object for decades through its planetary defense systems.

Researchers say the asteroid, which measures 1 kilometer in diameter, will come around .01325 Astronomical Units, or 1.2 million miles, away from Earth’s atmosphere.

That distance doesn’t pose any threat to the Earth, according to researchers.

Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18.Track it yourself here: https://t.co/JMAPWiirZh pic.twitter.com/35pgUb1anq

— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 12, 2022

The last time the asteroid was this close to Earth’s orbit was 89 years ago when it flew 0.00752 AU, roughly 699,000 miles, away from the planet, NASA data showed.

The next time the asteroid will come this close to Earth will be in 2105 when it will fly 0.01556 AU, roughly 1.4 million miles, away from Earth.

