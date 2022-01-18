Roberts estimates COVID spike will continue about two more weeks

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 3:07 pm

TYLER — NET Health CEO George Roberts couples a time estimate with some familiar advice as he assesses the latest area COVID numbers. Roberts tells KTBB the current spike will likely continue for about two more weeks — and your best bets remain staying home when you’re sick and getting vaccinated. Roberts points out that following that advice can play a key role in stemming the virus’s spread. And he adds that more testing options are becoming available. He singles out HRS Medical on Old Grande Boulevard in Tyler, saying it will be open Monday through Friday starting next week. He also notes that local clinical providers and pharmacies can do the job. And Roberts says according to information provided to his office by the federal government, later this week, you can order home test kits “in very short order as well.” All area counties remain in the substantial spread category. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

