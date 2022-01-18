Betty White’s assistant shares “one of the last photos” of the actress

Tributes poured in for Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday, and many fans of the late actress were struck by one in particular.

On White's official Facebook account, her assistant shared what she said is one of the last photos taken of the Hollywood legend, along with a message about how special White was as a person.

Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21," she wrote. "I believe it’s one of the last photos of her."

White died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99.

"She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever," the post continued. "Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place," she said, following it with a heart emoji.

White was also honored on her birthday by many of her friends in the industry.

A message on Carol Burnett's account encouraged fans to tune in to a marathon featuring White's appearances on her show: "Happy 100th Birthday to the incomparable Betty White. Tune in to our all-day marathon and celebrate the love and laughter she continued to bring to The Carol Burnett Show. We love you, Betty"

Morgan Freeman shared a message the day before White's birthday that read: "Life is precious, and so are the friends that we meet along the way. Happy Heavenly Birthday tomorrow Betty White! You will always be treasured!"

Many fans also took part in the "Betty White Challenge" in support of animal rescues or shelters on Jan. 17 in her honor. Read more about the challenge here.

