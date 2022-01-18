Today is Tuesday January 18, 2022
9 hurt, including 82-year-old in critical condition, from gas explosion at home in the Bronx

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 11:53 am
By Aaron Katersky and Emily Shapiro

At least nine people were injured in a gas explosion at a detached home in the Bronx in New York City, officials said Tuesday.

The most seriously injured is an 82-year-old woman who is in the hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation, officials said.

Currently at the scene of a massive fire due to a gas explosion in my district. All emergency first responders are on the scene and currently battling the fire. I will continue to remain on site with my team as long as it takes to get answers and ensure the community’s safety pic.twitter.com/S2uwyqWdOl
— Rafael Salamanca (@CMSalamancaJr) January 18, 2022

The explosion happened about 11 a.m. at a three-story residential building with one residential unit.

The injured include four residents and five police officers.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS have descended on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



