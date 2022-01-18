Today is Tuesday January 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 11:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Dallas-based AT&T says it will delay some new 5G wireless service after the airline industry raised alarms about potential interference with important systems on planes. The airlines had warned of massive flight cancellations and disruptions. The airlines are in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over the telecom companies’ plan to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports. CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines said Monday that interference from the wireless service on a key instrument on planes is worse than they originally thought.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design