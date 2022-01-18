AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas-based AT&T says it will delay some new 5G wireless service after the airline industry raised alarms about potential interference with important systems on planes. The airlines had warned of massive flight cancellations and disruptions. The airlines are in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over the telecom companies’ plan to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports. CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines said Monday that interference from the wireless service on a key instrument on planes is worse than they originally thought.

