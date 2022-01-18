Today is Tuesday January 18, 2022
Full House﻿ alum Jodie Sweetin announces engagement to Mescal Wasilewski: “You’re my person”

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 9:00 am
Disney Channel/Image Group LA

She said yes! Jodie Sweetin is engaged!

On Monday, the Full House alum shared the exciting news that her boyfriend of four years, Mescal Wasilewski, popped the question and, well, she said yes.

Alongside a selfie of the two together, which also showed off her new sparkler, Sweetin shared a Maya Angelou quote, writing, "'In all the world there is No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is No love for you like mine.'"

"I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person," she continued. "I can’t wait to see the life that lies
ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together." 

Sweetin, whose milestone 40th birthday is on Wednesday, January 19, added, "I think I’m really gonna like turning 40."

Wasilewski also announced the update in relationship status on his Instagram sharing the same photo and adding the caption, "So that happened..."

Sweetin has been married three times before and she has two children -- daughters Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11.

