Marvel Studios debuts full-length trailer for ‘Moon Knight’, coming to Disney+

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 8:44 am

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for its Disney+ series Moon Knight during the Rams-Cardinals wild card game on ESPN and ABC on Monday.



The series stars Oscar Issac as Steven Grant -- a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who suffers blackouts and memories of another life. After discovering he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, they must navigate their complex identities as they're thrust into a deadly mystery involving the powerful gods of Egypt.



“I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams,” says Oscar Issac -- sporting a legit British accent -- as Steven Grant toward the top of the trailer, set to Kid Cudi's “Day ‘n’ Night,”.



Grant becomes increasingly disconnected from reality, until we hear Ethan Hawke’s villainous cult leader encourage Steven/Marc to “embrace the chaos,” at which point he transforms into the titular superhero.



Moon Knight premiers March 30 on Disney+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back