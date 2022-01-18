Today is Tuesday January 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas deputies fatally shoot suspect in earlier shooting

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 7:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a restaurant manager was shot and killed by deputies in northeast Houston. Harris County sheriff’s assistant chief Mike Lee says the 28-year-old man was shot Monday after he first ran from deputies, then made gestures indicating he was pointing a gun at the deputies. Investigators say no gun was found at the scene. The man’s name hasn’t been released. Lee says the man was wanted in the Saturday shooting of Cracker Barrel manager Robin Baucom, who was killed while trying to help an employee during an attempted robbery.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design