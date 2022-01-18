Today is Tuesday January 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


O’Rourke raises $7M in first weeks of bid for Texas governor

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 7:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke says his campaign for Texas governor raised more $7 million in the first weeks of a race that could wind up as one of the nation’s most expensive in 2022. The announcement Tuesday is an early marker of whether O’Rourke’s can remain a fundraising powerhouse following failed bids for the U.S. Senate and president. The haul is significant by the standards of other Texas Democrats who have run for governor but have failed to succeed for more than 30 years. At the same time, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for years has shown an ability to raise millions of dollars in a matter of days from executives of some of Texas’ largest corporations and energy firms.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design