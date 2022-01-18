Tyler High School senior killed by suspected drunk driver

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2022 at 7:55 am

TYLER — A man has been charged with intoxicated assault for a crash in Tyler that left a Tyler Legacy High School student brain dead. According to our news partner KETK, Jason Charles, 24, was booked on Saturday for the Friday night crash. The crash critically injured Lilly Thornburgh, who was a member of the school band. Her family confirmed that they planned to take her off life support Monday night. She would have turned 18 on Wednesday. Very limited information has been released on the details of the wreck. Charles was officially charged with “Intoxication Assault causing brain injury/vegetative state.” He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Under Texas law, intoxication assault is a third-degree felony but if a victim is left with a serious brain injury, it is upgraded to a second-degree felony. If someone dies in a drunk driving crash, the charge would be changed to intoxicated manslaughter, which is also a second-degree felony in Texas. A second-degree felony carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence in Texas along with a potential fine of up to $10,000.

